Virgil Rowley (1971-2021)

Virgil L. Rowley (Papa Burr), age 50, of Fayette, OH, passed away on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Fulton County Healthcare Center in Wauseon.

He was born on October 31, 1971, in Adrian, the son of Vernon and Rose (Double-Paulsen) Rowley. On October 18, 2008, he married his soulmate and best friend, Louann Simpson in Morenci and she survives.

Virgil had been employed by Elmer Gubbe, LLC. Virgil enjoyed motorcycle rides, hunting, and fishing.

He had a great work ethic, loved to tell stories and then say, “just kidding”, loved TikTok, and would give anyone the shirt off his back.

Virgil loved his wife, Louann endlessly, was great father, and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren, and his three dogs

In addition to his wife, Louann and his father, Vernon, he is survived by his two sons, Brad (Courtney Wyse) Williams and Daniel (Kayla) Williams; two daughters, Jenifer (Erik) Hilton and Amanda (Duane) Fletcher; 17 grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother; grandparents, Caroline Rowley and George W. Rowley; and a grandson in infancy, Easton Hilton.

Funeral services for Virgil will be held on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at 4:00 p.m., with visitation beginning at 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel, with Pastor Darren Lemmon officiating.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Rowley family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Eagle-Marry Funeral Home – Morenci Chapel.