Marla “Skeeter” Wiles (1937-2023)

Marla “Skeeter” J. Wiles, 85, of Hicksville passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at Kingsbury Place, Defiance, surrounded by her family.

Skeeter was born August 16, 1937, in Farmer, Ohio, daughter of the late Alpheus G. and Mercil M. (Davis) Mason.

She was a 1955 graduate of Farmer High School and continued her education receiving a degree in cosmetology.

Skeeter married Otis Lavon Wiles on April 29, 1956, in Pulaski, Ohio and he preceded her in death on October 16, 2020.

She owned and operated her own hair salon and later worked as a secretary at Ringers Drug Store.

Skeeter was a loving and caring wife and assisted doing books for Lavon’s contracting business. She was a member of Farmer United Methodist Church and County Cousins. Skeeter was previously a member of Village Quilters.

In her free time, she enjoyed sewing, knitting, quilting, and playing cards. Above all, Skeeter cherished the time she spent with her family.

Surviving are two daughters, Lana (Lenny) Johns of Hicksville, Ohio, and Laura (Jerry) Sanders of Farmer, Ohio; four grandchildren, Leslie (Brian) Etchison of Jewell, Ohio, Jeff (Aleasha) Johns of Defiance, Ohio, Tyler (Kristan) Sanders of Carey, Ohio and Trina (Logan) Jones of Tall Timbers, Maryland; nine great-grandchildren, Colt and Tate Etchison; Deagan, Kendel, and Daxton Johns; Leah, Sophia and Norah Sanders; Hazel Jones.

Marla was preceded in death by her parents, and husband, Lavon Wiles.

Visitation for Skeeter will be held Monday, May 22, 2023, from 10:00 a.m. -12:00 noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 noon in the funeral home with Pastor Briana Geiger officiating. Interment will follow at Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.

The family requests contributions be made to Defiance County 4-H Endowment.

