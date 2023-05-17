Mark Smith (1943-2023)

Mark Russell Smith, age 79, of Lake Seneca, near Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at 9:03 P.M. on Monday, May 15, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Mr. Smith was a graduate of Bryan High School and throughout his work career he had worked in tool and die with Mohawk Tools, The Aro Corpration, and Ronningen & Petter, in Kalamazoo.

He also owned and operated LGI Systems in Kalamazoo and Grant & Nicholls in Montpelier for a number of years and was currently employed at Action Precision in Pioneer, Ohio.

Mark enjoyed woodworking, riding his motorcycle, fishing, hunting and horse racing, singing and he was an avid University of Michigan fan.

He was a member of Mount Union Christian Union Church where he could be found leading Sunday services and the Montpelier Moose Lodge #312.

Mark was known as the “Candy Man” and had a big heart with love of life, friends and family, especially his grandchildren.

Mark Russell Smith was born on December 12, 1943, the son of Melvin Floyd and Marietta (Sapp) Smith. He married Joyce Ann Nicholls on June 30, 1962, and she preceded him in death on February 27, 2014.

Survivors include one daughter, Monica (Gordon) Stearns, of Winchester, Virginia; two sons, Glenn (Rachel) Smith, of Culpeper, Virginia, and Mark (Stacy) Fackler, of Landis, North, Carolina; nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; two sisters, Nancy (Rex) Rosendaul, of Sarasota, Florida, and Marietta (Ed) Rowe, of Cleveland, Ohio; and his longtime companion, Pat Fitzcharles, of Lake Seneca. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of Mark’s life will be held on Saturday, May 20, 2023, from 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Mount Union Christian Union Church.

To sign the online register or send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.