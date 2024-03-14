Raymond Folk (1937 – 2024)

(Worked As X-Ray Tech At Bryan Hospital)

Beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Raymond Riley Folk, age 86, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 3:41 A.M. on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at Park View Care Center, Edgerton, Ohio following a lengthy illness.

Raymond was a 1955 graduate of Hicksville High School and Parkview Radiologic School in 1958. He worked for many years as an X-Ray tech at Bryan Hospital.

He made a career switch and sold cars for many years retiring from Bryan Ford in 2010. Ray loved collecting Schwinn bicycles, Budweiser beer steins, watching OSU football and NASCAR. His greatest joy was spending time with family and his beloved cat, Sammy.

Raymond was born on May 20, 1937, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Riley and Goldie (Houser) Folk. He married the love of his life, Carolann Warner on July 19, 1959 in Bryan and she survives.

Raymond is also survived by his three daughters, Pamela (William) Plassmann of Edgerton, Ohio, Beth (Paul) Burkhardt of Edon, Ohio and Susan (Jamie) Krupp, of Bryan, Ohio; grandchildren, Matthew (Brittany) Plassmann, Erin (Austin) Bailey, Amy (Adam) Brentlinger, Lauren (Nathan) Hay, Dylan (Elaine) Krupp, Sarah (Jacob) Willey, Brandon (Casey) Krupp and Baylee (fiancé, Kade Kern) Krupp; great-grandchildren, Lexie Hay, Riley Hay, Chase Bailey, Blake Hay, Charlotte Bailey, Noah Plassmann, Everly Willey, Holton Krupp, Brynleigh Krupp, Jace Plassmann and Remi Krupp with 2 more great grandchildren on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings Oraethel Burns, Vivian Wahl, Paul Folk, Richard Folk and several nieces and nephews.

A gathering celebrating Ray’s life will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2024 from 12:00-3:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Private burial will take place at a later date.

Memorials are requested to the Williams County Humane Society or ELARA Caring Hospice. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.