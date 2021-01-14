Marlene Edwards ((1941-2021)

Marlene M. Edwards, 79, of Pioneer, passed away on January 12, 2021 at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice. She was born on January 18, 1941 in Pioneer to Russell and Helen (Clark) Stewart.

Marlene graduated from Reading High School in 1959. She went on to obtain her degree from God’s Bible School in Cincinnati, OH.

Long before Marlene ever dated, she would see Wayne walk across campus and say “there goes my man”. She married “that man” and spent 58 wonderful years loving him with her entire being until the end. If any man was ever loved, it was “that man”, Wayne.

Two things that stand out in Wayne’s memory about Marlene were her smile and her love. First, she loved her Lord supremely. She loved her four children and welcomed their spouses into the family with open arms. She loved her grandchildren. She loved being a dorm mom to her Native American Indian girls from Montana and South Dakota.

She loved playing piano for church and she loved teaching the kindergarteners at Bird Lake Wesleyan Missionary Church in Osseo, MI, where she was a long-time member. Marlene enjoyed baking, gardening and tending to her flowers.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wayne; four children, Jonathan (Gail) Edwards of Fort Wayne, Rachel (Randy) Joost of West Unity, Catherine (Mike) Mackin of New Haven, IN and Douglas (Deborah) Edwards of Scottsdale, AZ; 7 grandchildren, Zachary (Ruth Winder) Edwards, Cassie Edwards, Daniel Edwards, William Edwards, LeAnn Joost, Michael Mackin and Jenna Mackin; two sisters, Mary (Max) Nichols of Osseo, MI, and Martha (Don) Ackley of Alvordton; five brothers, Carroll (Donna) Stewart of Westchester, OH, Don (Cynthia) Stewart of Hillsdale, James (Kay) Stewart of West Unity, Marvin (Esther) Stewart of Hillsdale, Norman (Paula) Stewart of Hillsdale; brother-in-law, Virgil (Barbara) Edwards of Rineyville, KY; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Alvin and Clark Stewart.

A graveside service will take place on Friday, January 22, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Maplewood Cemetery in Reading, MI. with Pastor Rick Maloyed to officiate. Those wishing to attend services are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Kindergarten Class at Bird Lake Church, Hospice of North West Ohio or Alzheimer’s Association.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.