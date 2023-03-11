Marlene Snyder (1934-2023)

Marlene J. Snyder, age 88, of Metamora, Ohio passed away peacefully, Tuesday morning, March 7, 2023 at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, Ohio.

She was born on March 22, 1934, to Ralph and Clara (Kruez) Sanderson. Marlene was a 1952 graduate of Metamora High School.

She married James “Jim” Snyder on December 2, 1952 and he preceded her in death in April 1988.

Marlene worked various jobs throughout her lifetime but especially enjoyed her time at the former Evergreen Middle School in Metamora where she was the cafeteria manager for several years, retiring in 1994.

In retirement she volunteered as a reading mentor for almost 20 years. Marlene was dedicated to her faith and community.

She served in many leadership positions for the United Methodist Women and was a delegate for several years to the West Ohio Conference of the United Methodist Church.

She loved helping with church dinners and programs at the Metamora United Methodist Church and Berkey Congregational Church.

Marlene helped with the formation of the CAST Food Bank in Metamora. She was a member of the Gleaner South Fairfield Arbor and helped coordinate several of their community events.

Marlene was also a member of the VFW Auxiliary. In her spare time Marlene loved to golf, scoring a hole-in-one in 1998 in the Evergreen Ladies League.

Marlene will be greatly missed by her daughter, Rebecca; son, Phil; grandchildren Alex (Allie) Snyder and Gabrielle (Nick) Scoggins, and great grandchildren, Jackson Scoggins and Walker Snyder. She is also survived by her brother, John (Fredlyn) Sanderson; sisters, Joan (Rick) Schliebner and Lin (Dick) Korneffell; sister-in-law, Marilyn Sanderson and special cousin, Bonnie Laux; along with several special nieces and nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; son Clare; brother, Myron; sister, Lillian; special aunt and uncle, Elizabeth and Dilgert Doyle; special cousins, Rosie Ries, Doug and Don Doyle; brother-in-law, Roger Barnaby and niece Sallie Sanderson.

A private graveside service will be held at Amboy Township Cemetery. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life for Marlene in the summer when we can all be together.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Flower Hospital for their compassionate care given to Marlene during this past week.