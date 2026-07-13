Marlin F. Grimm (1937 – 2026)

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(Member Of Montpelier Moose Lodge 312)

Marlin F. Grimm, 89, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Friday, July 10, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, Defiance.

Marlin was born on April 24, 1937, in Morenci, Michigan, the son of the late Maurice and Alma (Burkholder) Grimm.

After graduating from Kunkle High School, Marlin enlisted in the United States Army, serving from April 30, 1956, until his honorable discharge on November 2, 1957.

He married Ruth M. Whitman on February 14, 1959, in Bryan, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on February 18, 2025. Marlin worked in maintenance for the Ohio Turnpike, retiring in 2000. He was a member of the West Unity United Methodist Church and the Montpelier Moose Lodge 312.

Marlin enjoyed traveling with Ruth, going to FireKeepers Casino, mowing his lawn, the Mackinac Bridge, and following the Detroit Tigers, especially when they win. Marlin was very patriotic and loved his country.

Surviving are his four children, Deb (Dave) Wilson of Montpelier, Ohio, Steve (Marie) Grimm of Lima, Ohio, Brenda Jasmund of Huntsville, Alabama, and Doug (Vickie) Grimm of Bryan, Ohio; 10 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, with another due in two weeks; and one brother, Maynard Grimm of West Unity, Ohio.

Marlin was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Beulah Short; wife, Ruth; one son, David Grimm; son-in-law, Jeff Jasmund; and sister-in-law, Patricia Grimm.

Visitation for Marlin F. Grimm will be held Wednesday, July 15, 2026, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 N. Lynn St., Bryan, with funeral services beginning at noon with Pastor Ric Beals officiating. Interment will follow at Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, where military graveside rites will be accorded by the West Unity American Legion Post 669.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the West Unity United Methodist Church, or to the West Unity American Legion Post 669, or to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice Center, 6817 State Route 66 North, Defiance, Ohio 43512.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guestbook may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.