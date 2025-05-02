Martha Yoder (1925 – 2025)

(Archbold Resident)

Martha S. Yoder, age 99, of Archbold, Ohio died on May 1, 2025 at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

She was born on December 1, 1925 in Elida, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph B. Diller and Barbara Greider. On October 22, 1950 she married Carl V. Yoder who predeceased her on October 18, 2010.

She is survived by her sons, Keith Yoder, Ricoya Guanacoste, Costa Rica; Stanley (Jayne) Yoder, Defiance, Ohio; Ted (Connie) Yoder, Olympia, Washington; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her two brothers and two sisters.

Martha graduated from Gomer High School in 1943. After she married Carl and the three boys were born, the family moved from Archbold to Harrisonburg, Virginia where Carl attended and graduated from Eastern Mennonite College.

The family returned to Archbold, Ohio where she remained until her death. Upon returning Carl became the pastor for Tedrow Mennonite Church and Martha taught Sunday school, led the singing, oversaw the youth groups and generally contributed her time to being the wife of a pastor.

After Carl’s retirement from Tedrow Mennonite Church, Martha and Carl became members of the Zion Mennonite Church where she remained a member until her death.

Martha worked at Lugbill Brothers Livestock Auction for 20 years. She was always involved with her church and enjoyed teaching Sunday school, the women’s sewing circle, singing in the choir, and volunteering wherever she was needed.

She enjoyed gardening and cooking and baking. The Zion Mennonite Church family continued to support her with visits, cards and encouragement during her stay at Fairlawn Haven.

The visitation will be at 10:00 am and the memorial service at 11:00 am on May 16, 2025 at the Zion Mennonite Church in Archbold, Ohio. www.ShortFuneralHome.com