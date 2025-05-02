Cynthia “Cynde” Lozer (1957 – 2025)

(1976 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Cynthia (Cynde) Lozer, age 67, of Delta, Ohio, passed away on April 28, 2025, at UTMC in Toledo, Ohio, following complications after open heart surgery.

She was born in Wauseon, Ohio on December 14, 1957, to Dale Lozer and Ruth (Favorite Lozer) Richter.

She graduated from Delta High School in 1976 where she attended Four County and majored in cosmetology for the last two years and received her state license.

Then she attended Northwest Community College where she received her Associates degree in Human Services Technology, followed by a Bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from American Intercontinental University, where she graduated summa cum laude. Later, she worked at Campbell Soup Company until her retirement in 2020.

Cynde grew up as a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta, Ohio. In her spare time, she enjoyed spending time with family and friends, plus the many “adopted” friends who became like family. She did not know a stranger, and loved and was loved by everyone.

Cynde was generous to a fault, and she would donate her last penny to anyone in need. She looked forward to the Fulton County Fair every year where she took her camper for the week and entertained lots of family and friends. She attended the fair every single year of her life except for the year that Justin was born at fair time.

She is survived by her son Justin (Stacy) Brashear, Defiance; Grandchildren Kaylee, Calib, and Kathryn Brashear; siblings Karen Marsh, Napoleon; Mark (Judy) Lozer, Wauseon; LuAnn (Terry) Smith, Murfreesboro, TN, Shirley (Art Stantz) Meeker, Delta; and Jan (Kelly) Wieck, Corydon, IN, and brother-in-law Ben Meeker, Delta; nieces and nephews Jason (Stacy) Lozer, Matt (Katy) Lozer, Tisha Campbell, Renata Meeker, Benjamin (Jill) Meeker, Jenni Black, Taylor Meeker, Ryan (Michelle Perez) Meeker, Christopher (Lindsey) Wieck, and Michael Wieck. She had 16 great nieces and nephews, and great-great nephews, Lincoln and Kingston.

She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Dan Romes, her parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles.

The memorial service will take place at 11 am on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at the Grisier-Weigel Funeral Home, 400 Main Street, Delta, Ohio, with Pastor Matthew Voyer, officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Monday, May 5, 2025. Interment will be at Riverview Memory Garden in Defiance, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to American Heart Association, American Cancer Society, American Stroke Association, Trinity Lutheran Church, or to the family. Online condolences may be offered to the family at deltafh.com.