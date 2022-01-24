Marvin Good (1931-2022)

Facebook

Marvin E. Good, age 90 years, of Archbold, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, January 22, 2022, at Fairlawn Haven. He was born April 27, 1931, at Elida, OH, the son of Aaron and Elizabeth Good.

He married Geneva Grieser on August 19, 1951 at Central Mennonite Church and she preceded him in death on December 30, 2020.

He was a resident of the Archbold area and a member of the Central Mennonite Church near Archbold.

Marvin was a furniture craftsman and he loved doing woodworking projects at home. He enjoyed giving the great grandkids cookie treats whenever he would see them.

Marvin is survived by three children, Cheryl (Randy) Miller of Pettisville, Doug (Sue) Good of Osseo, MI, Rex (Bonnie) Good of Montpelier; 10 grandchildren; 13 great grandchildren; one brother Lowell, Hesston, KS, and two sisters, Bertha (Ivan) Bontrager, Hesston, KS, and Helen (Eldon) Heatwole, Palm Bay, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; a son Milo and sister Dorthea Sauder.

Marvin enjoyed sharing humorous stories from the past with his family. He will be remembered as a loving, kind and helpful dad and be forever missed by his family.

Services will be held on Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at 11 AM at Short Funeral Home with Pastors Dave Elkins and Ramon Lianez officiating. Interment will follow in the Pettisville cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home from 10-11 AM on Wednesday.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Central Mennonite Church.