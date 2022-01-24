Larry Casebere (1941-2022)

Facebook

Larry G. Casebere, age 80, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away at 11:23 P.M. on Monday, January 17, 2022, at SKLD-Bryan Center in Bryan, Ohio after an extended illness.

Mr. Casebere was a 1959 graduate of Edgerton High where he was member of the 1959 state championship basketball team.

He served in the National Guard for many years and was longtime investment salesman.

Larry Casebere was born on August 26, 1941, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Owen Hastings and Marie R. (Lantz) Casebere.

Survivors include two sons, Peter and Philip Casebere; one daughter, Stacey DeBruyne; five grandchildren; one sister, Janet (Bernard) Shafer, of Butler, Indiana; and a half sister, Pat Day, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services at this time and interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.