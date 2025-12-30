Marvin Hartman (1939 – 2025)

(Worked For Sears In Bryan)

Marvin W. Hartman, age 86, of Springfield, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 27, 2025.

Born on October 7, 1939, in Archbold, Ohio, Marvin lived a life dedicated to service, family, and faith.

A proud graduate of Manson High School in 1957, Marvin furthered his education at Wenatchee Valley Community College and became a graduate of the National Radio Institute Association in Electronics.

He served in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962, where he developed skills that would serve him well in his later career.

Marvin’s professional journey included seven years at Gorny Winzeler Print Shop and a notable thirty years as a technician for Sears in Bryan, Ohio. His deep commitment to faith was evident in his many years of Christian service, including seven years dedicated to the CEF Mailbox Club in Warrenton, Missouri, and participation as a short-term missionary on the island of Bonaire in the Netherlands Antilles. He also contributed to his community as a volunteer at Mercy Health.

Marvin’s family was the heart of his existence. He is survived by his beloved wife, Louise M. (Bish) Hartman, to whom he was married on August 2, 1959. Together, they nurtured a loving family that includes his sons, Lyle (Lanai) Hartman and Marvin Bradley (Mary) Hartman, and daughter Ketra (Christopher) Grindrod.

He is also survived by his daughter-in-law, Michelle Hartman, and grandchildren: David Hartman, Andrew (Amanda) Hartman, Breanna (Kyle) Richards, and Rachel (Elijah) Hofheinz. His legacy continues through his great-grandchildren, Tori Hartman, Gavin Hartman, Emilia Richards, and Benjamin Richards.

He was preceded in death by his son, Troy Hartman, and his father, Wayland S. and Elsie (Martin) Hartman and mother, Wilma E. (Kuszmaul) and Louis Ramey, as well as his sisters, Betty (Hartman) Laukhuf and Louella (Ramey) Davis.

Marvin was not only committed to his work and community but also cherished time spent with family, making every moment together special. His proudest accomplishments included participating in the 2018 Honor Flight in Dayton, Ohio, an experience that underscored both his love for his country and his dedication to living a fulfilling life.

He was known for his legendary sense of humor and outgoing, gregarious personality. Never met a stranger. Also, he loved music, has played many different instruments since elementary school, and is most recently known for his electric bass playing and singing.

A visitation will be held on January 3, 2026, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM at Northside Baptist Church, located at 2425 Derr Rd., Springfield, OH 45503, followed by a funeral service starting at 12:00 PM. Marvin will be laid to rest in Shiffler Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio, on January 5, 2026, at 12:00 PM.

Marvin W. Hartman leaves behind a rich legacy of faith, family, and service that will be remembered by all who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer memorial contributions to be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, The American Cancer Society or Child Evangelism Fellowship (Head Quarters, Warrenton, Missouri) in Marvin’s honor.

