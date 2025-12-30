Michael Bennett (1942 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Michael G. Bennett, 83, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Sunday, December 28, 2025, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Michael was born June 23, 1942, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, son of the late Walter E. and Elizabeth L. (Welker) Bennett.

He attended Central High School in Fort Wayne, before enlisting in the United State Marine Corps., serving from March 25, 1960, until his honorable discharge on March 22, 1964.

Michael married Marjorie L. Fast, on January 30, 1965, in Bryan, Ohio, and she survives. He worked at Bryan Custom Plastics for over 42 years where he met Marjorie, retiring in 2007. He was a member of Life Church in Defiance, Ohio.

Michael was a self-described jack of all trades and master of none – he loved working on the project car with his son, David, and was well known for his talent and skill as a handyman. He was also fan of open-wheel racing and took many trips to watch the Indianapolis 500 with family.

Surviving is his wife, Marjorie L. Bennett of Bryan; two children, Brian B. Britenriker of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Tanya L. (Daniel) Wonderly of Farmer, Ohio; one daughter-in-law, Deborah Britenriker of Pembroke, New Hampshire; seven grandchildren, Alicia (Joel) Gackstetter, Adam Wonderly, Ashton (Tim) Ridgway, Ethan (D’onna) Wonderly, Joseph (Alexis) Britenriker, Rebecca (Kyle) Elliott and Benjamin Britenriker; 15 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; and by two sons, Vance E. Britenriker and David A. Britenriker.

Visitation for Michael G. Bennett will be held on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, from 10:00 – 11:00 A.M. at Life Church, 626 Ralston Avenue, Defiance, Ohio 43512. Funeral Services for Michael will immediately follow in the church beginning at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Timothy Lucas officiating. Interment will take place at 2:00 P.M. at Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, where Military Rites will be accorded by the combined honor detail from the Bryan American Legion Post 284 and the Bryan VFW Post 2489.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Life Church – Defiance, Ohio. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.