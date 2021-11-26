Marvin Mast (1948-2021)

Marvin E. Mast, 73, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021, at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold.

Marvin was born February 29, 1948, in Defiance, Ohio, the son of the late Gerald and Susie (Kern) Mast. He was a 1966 graduate of Tinora High School. Marvin married Victoria Leininger on October 19, 1968 in St. Stephen Lutheran Church, Defiance, and she survives.

He worked at ITT Higbie in Archbold for 24 years, retiring in 1995. In his free time, he enjoyed listening to music, playing guitar and fishing.

Marvin is survived by his wife, Victoria Mast of Archbold, Ohio; two sons, Todd (Nikki) Mast of Hicksville, Ohio, and Tim (Sarah) Mast of Cincinnati, Ohio; two step-grandchildren, Zachary Isaacs and Melinda Gibson; one sister, Rita Leininger; three brothers, Rudy (Carol) Mast of Sherwood, Ohio, Gary Mast of Cecil, Ohio, and David Mast of Defiance, Ohio; many nieces and nephews; and a special great great-niece, Brooklyn Armstrong.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Donald Mast, Richard Mast, Francis Mast, Dean Mast, Dennis Mast; sisters, Betty Delarber, Dixie Corwin, Rose Cantrell.

To honor Marvin’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com

