Marvin Stoll (1928-2021)

Marvin Riehle Stoll, age 93, of White Pine, Tennessee, and a longtime resident of the Edgerton, Ohio, area, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the University of Tennessee Hospital in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Marvin was a journeyman tool and die maker. He worked at the former The Aro Corporation until his retirement in 1992. He was a faithful follower of the Lord and a member of First Baptist Church in Bryan.

Marvin R. Stoll was born on July 2, 1928, in Center Township near Edgerton, Ohio, the son of Clarence O. and Mamie M. (Riehle) Stoll.

He attended grade school at Jerusalem School and graduated from Edgerton High School in 1946.

He married EllaMae Irwin in Tennessee on January 1, 1955, and she preceded him in death on June 15, 2005. He then married Rose Marie Irwin on April 15, 2006, and she survives.

Marvin is also survived by his daughter, Rita (Jim) Powers, of Edon, Ohio; stepchildren, Carrie Irwin, Michael (Ann) Irwin, Anna Irwin and Jeff (Jenny) Irwin, all of Tennessee; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a sister, Leola (Art) Hammond.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, EllaMae; brother, Richard Stoll; and stepson, Wayne Irwin.

Visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 P.M. on Friday, November 5, 2021, at First Baptist Church, 925 East Fountain Grove Drive, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 1:00 P.M. at the church with Pastor John MacFarlane officiating. Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery in Edgerton.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, has been entrusted with Marvin’s services. Memorials are requested to First Baptist Church.