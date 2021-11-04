Steven Rice, Sr. (1951-2021)

Steven M. Rice, Sr., age 70, of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 2:05 A.M. on Sunday, October 31, 2021, shortly after admittance to Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville, Ohio, after a sudden illness.

Mr. Rice was a 1969 graduate of Northside High School in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and was employed by CDI Farms for ten years.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. He was also an avid bowler, bowling in several leagues.

Steven M. Rice, Sr. was born on June 2, 1951, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the son of George B. and Veda (McClure) Rice. He married Amy S. Harris on August 12, 1988, in Merriam, Indiana, and she preceded him in death on November 13, 2019.

Survivors include five daughters, Laura (and fiancé, Joseph Johnston) Murray, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, Amy Jo Brisentine, of Angola, Indiana, Shelia (Edward) Maillard, of Stroh, Indiana, Alicia (James) Spurlin, of Edgerton, Ohio, and Misty (Jeffery Pease), of Edon; two sons, Steven M. Rice, Jr., of Edgerton, and Michael (Jaime) Hanni-Wells, of Findlay, Ohio; twenty-six grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; and his siblings, Kenneth (Bonnie) Rice, Robert (Nancy) Rice, Pam Ewen, Diana Maggert, and George B. (Lancia) Rice II, all of Fort Wayne.

He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Brandy Rice, in 2008; two sons, Joshua Rice, in 2010, and Ernest Hanni, Jr, in 2011; two brothers, Dan and Rick Rice; and an infant brother.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Edon, with Pastor Cliff Graves officiating. Interment will follow in Wright Cemetery, Stroh, Indiana.

Memorials are requested to the family in care of Krill Funeral Service.