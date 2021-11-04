Sandra Swigart

Sandra Mary (Lehmier) Swigart, 86 years, of Louisville, Kentucky, departed for her heavenly home on Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021.

Sandra was well known in the community of Bryan, Ohio, as a kind and caring person and actively participated in various community, social and Catholic organizations over the course of her life.

Some may even remember her smiling face at the Ohio Gas Company, where she was employed for many years as a frontline receptionist.

Sandra lived a remarkable and full life right up to the day of her passing. She will be missed by her family and friends.

A devoted mother and wife, she is preceded in death by her husband, John Edwin “Jack” Swigart, and one son, Patrick Joseph Swigart.

She is survived by her two daughters and son, Cynthia Ann (Don) Hensley of Louisville, Kentucky, Mary Margaret Abate of Bryan, Ohio, and John Michael (Stacy) Swigart of Keller, Texas; nine grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 S. Portland St., Bryan, Ohio, beginning at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, followed by Mass of Christian burial celebrating her life at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, in the church, with Father Andrew Wellmann officiating. Interment will follow in Fountain Grove Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy consider memorial contributions be made to St. Patrick Catholic Church, 610 S. Portland St., Bryan, OH 43506.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.