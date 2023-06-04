Marvin “Tex” Wyse (1927-2023)

Marvin J. “Tex” Wyse, age 95 years, of Archbold, passed away June 3, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold. He was born November 12, 1927, in Archbold the son of Charles “Charley” and Cora (Rupp) Wyse and married Deloris “Dee” Short on August 17, 1952, and she preceded him in death on December 31, 2016. He was an avid hunter, fisherman and trapper.

Tex had several jobs while farming and driving truck. Since retirement Tex and Dee spent many summers helping at Prairie Bee Camp in Ontario, Canada, and later spent summers on the staff at Little Eden Camp for 12 years, in Onekama, MI where they helped with retreats. He was a lifelong member of Central Mennonite Church near Archbold.

He is survived by three sons, Max (Michelle), Lonnie (Bonnie) and Mark Wyse all of Archbold; 10 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Donna Wyse, Arlene Wyse and Evelyn Wyse.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife; brothers, Orval, Charles “Chuck”, Wayne “Heavy”, Merle and an infant, Jesse; and sisters, Ada Short and an infant, Evelyn.

Services will be held on Friday, June 9, at 6 PM at Central Mennonite Church with Pastor David Elkins officiating. Private Interment will be in the Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Central Mennonite Church from 4-6 PM on Friday. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Little Eden Camp. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

