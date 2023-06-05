William “Bill” S. Stoops (1941-2023)

William “Bill” S. Stoops, 81, of Montpelier, passed away on Monday, June 5, 2023 at Evergreen Manor in Montpelier. Bill was born on December 1, 1941 in Adrian, MI to Seland and Georgette (Webber) Stoops. He graduated from Hilltop High School in 1959. On August 31, 1963 Bill married Karen Ann Scott in West Jefferson, OH and she preceded him in death on June 6, 2016.

Bill retired from Montpelier Exempted Village Schools as a custodial engineer after 25 years of service. He also worked at Aro Corps in Bryan and for the Ohio Department of Transportation in the Montpelier sector of the department. Bill was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in West Jefferson, OH as well as the Montpelier Moose. He dearly loved his family and attended endless activities from his son’s baseball games to his grandchildren’s and great grandchildren’s dance recitals and ball games, holiday parties and everything in between. Bill also loved to travel, attending Detroit Tiger’s games and spending lazy days at the lake with his brother and sister-in-law. He never met a restaurant he didn’t like and also never knew a stranger. Bill had the ability to make conversation with many in the community through his attendance at his family’s sporting and recreational events.

Bill is survived by his two sons, Scott (Shiela) Stoops of Montpelier and Tony (Michele) Stoops of Cumming, GA; four grandchildren, Heather (Colin) Campbell, Brandon Stoops, Lindsay (Evan) Dietsch and Mallory (Josh) Straka; five great grandchildren, Audrey, Kira, Whitney, Brody and Kinley; and brother, George (Karen) Stoops of Tipton, MI.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his loving wife, Karen Ann Stoops.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023 from 4-7 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 9, 2023 at 10:00 am at the funeral home. Interment to follow at Shiffler Cemetery in Bryan. Memorials may be given in Bill’s memory to the Montpelier Senior Center or Evergreen Nursing Home Activity Fund. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.