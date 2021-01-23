Mary Berkey (1945-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Mary L. Berkey, age 75, of Toledo, peacefully passed away at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg Friday morning, January 22, 2021. She was born in Cleveland, OH on February 3, 1945 to the late Frank H. Baker and India (McThena) Baker.

On November 1, 1966 she married James A. Berkey who passed away in 1987. Mary was a bookkeeper for many years and later worked as a dental assistant. For 30 years she shared her life with James L. Hymore until his passing on July 11, 2020.

Mary was a fun-loving person who enjoyed good food and good company. She spent her time bowling, playing bingo and visiting the casinos.

She was also preceded in death by her brother, Robert Baker and sisters, Barbara Despiegler and Beverly Howard.

Mary is survived by her brother, Bruce Baker of York, PA; sister, Nancy (Lloyd) Ashbaker of Magnolia, TX and many nieces and nephews that she loved as her own children.

In honoring Mary’s wishes a private committal service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Park in Perrysburg; where she will be entombed beside her husband, James. Arrangements are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

Those wishing a show of sympathy may consider a memorial contribution to your local humane society in her memory.