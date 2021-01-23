Anthony “Tony” Conrad (1958-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Anthony “Tony” B. Conrad, 62, of Montpelier passed away Wednesday night at his home. He was born on September 19, 1958 in Dayton to Fred and Myrtle (Browning) Conrad.

Tony attended Four County career center. On December 31, 2017, after 33 years together, he married Kathy D. Knapp and she survives.

Tony was a handyman, doing construction throughout the Montpelier area. He enjoyed playing pool and shooting darts. Tony loved spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife Kathy; children Autumn (Andy) Lichtenwald of Fayette, Angel (Lucas) Manley of Montpelier, Thomas (Rachel Stone) Knapp, Jr. of Montpelier and Charles (Samantha) Knapp of Montpelier; grandchildren Jared and Justin Musser, Kodi Bentley, Adam Bentley, Annabelle Knapp, Josh Pollock, Korbyn Stone, Xanna Stone, Ethan Daniels, Rozlyn Knapp, Harper Knapp and Jaxson Knapp; mother Myrtle (Vincent) Gonzalez of Bryan; brothers Alan (Polly) Conrad of North Carolina and Craig (Tina) Conrad of Alvordton. Tony was preceded in death by his father Fred.

Visitation for Tony will be on Monday, January 25th from 4-6pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 6pm at the funeral home with Dr. Dan VanArsdalen to officiate. Per the Governors orders, those wishing to attend services are encouraged to bring a mask and follow the recommended social distancing guidelines.

Memorial contributions may be given to the family to help defray funeral expenses. Condolences can be left at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com