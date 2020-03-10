Mary Garza (1954-2020)

Mary F. Garza, age 65, of Wauseon, passed away Saturday evening, March 7, 2020, in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born November 18, 1954 at Corpus Christi Texas, the daughter of Carpio and Amalia Flores (Garcia) and married Mario Garza on April 24, 1973.

She moved from Texas to the Archbold area 45 years ago. Mary worked in secretarial administration, including a long-term position with the health department for the WIC program.

Mary enjoyed her grandchildren most of all. When not tending to them, she enjoyed sewing, her involvement with the church, organizing family functions, going out for breakfast, collecting cans with the grandchildren (to disperse the money to the grandkids), she loved to sit outside on a beautiful day, cooking, and shopping. She was always on the go and loved to talk to others about God.

Mary was a member of Good Shepherd Mennonite Church near Archbold, and she is survived by her husband, Mario; four children: Eva Leticia Thompson (Dan), Jerry Garza (Angie), Victoria Dickey, and Sarah Garza (Glen). Mary had 14 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mary had 3 brothers, and four sisters.

She was preceded in death by Carpio Flores (father), Amalia Flores (mother), and Chris Flores (brother).

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held from 2pm-4pm on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Good Shepherd Mennonite Church with a memorial service afterward from 4pm-5pm Officiated by Pastor Israel. Afterwards, a fellowship dinner to follow until 6pm.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.