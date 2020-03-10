Thomas Brinegar (1935-2020)

Thomas Willard Brinegar, age 84, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Fulton Manor Nursing & Rehab in Wauseon, Ohio. Mr. Brinegar was a service technician with Ohio Gas Company, retiring with over forty years of service.

Thomas was a veteran of the U.S. Army, serving from 1958-1960. He formerly attended River of Life Church in Montpelier and enjoyed visiting with his coffee buddies at Rowe’s.

Thomas W. Brinegar was born on April 7, 1935, in Collins, Missouri, the son of Walter and Sylvia (Greene) Brinegar. He married Beverly Ann McCann on June 15, 1956, in Humansville, Missouri, and she preceded him in death on June 19, 2011.

Survivors include two sons, Brian (Kristine) Brinegar, of Mont Holly, North Carolina, and David (Robin) Brinegar, of Fayette, Ohio; one daughter, Laura (Deni Rome) Feeney, of Oak Park, Michigan; four grandchildren, Caleb, Emily and Noah Brinegar and Leah (Andrew) Wuebben; and one great-grandchild, Samuel Thomas Wuebben.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Mary Lois Martin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, from 4:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Services will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11:00 A.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, with Reverend Jeff Bandy officiating. Interment will follow in Shiffler Cemetery with grave side military rites conducted by Bryan Joint VFW/Legion Honor Guard and the United States Army Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to Fulton Manor Nursing and Rehab Resident Activities Fund.

