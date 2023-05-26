Mary Goodwell (1944-2023)

Mary E. Goodwell, age 79, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away at home on Friday, May 19, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

Mary worked numerous administrative jobs however, she found her passion of trucking while working with the love of her life, Milton Ray Goodwell.

Mary and Ray lived and loved every day together on the road. In her free time, Mary would create beautiful crocheted and knitted works.

She also was a social butterfly who never met a stranger and was loved dearly by all who’s lives she touched.

Mary was born on February 28, 1944, in Arrey, New Mexico, the daughter of Jester and Myrtle (Hoover) Kimmel. She married Milton Ray Goodwell, who preceded her in death. Mary is survived by her children, Bonnie, Gary (Margie), Tena (Manny), Jerold, Brian (Lari), Danny and Sarah (Charlie); sisters, Jessie, Martha and Millie; sister-in-law Shirley; and her brothers, Escar and Samuel. Mary was blessed with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; son, Rick, and brothers, J.R., Lester, Romaine, Paul, and Nathan.

A private celebration of life will take place at a later date.

Memorials are requested to CHP Hospice, 6817 N. Ohio 66, Defiance, Ohio 43512 or to The Wounded Warrior Project, P O Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas, 66675.

