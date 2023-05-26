Phillip Kauffman (1946-2023)

Phillip Eugene Kauffman lost his battle with pancreatic cancer and passed away peacefully in his sleep early Monday morning May 22nd, 2023.

He was born November 26, 1946 in Wauseon, Ohio to Herman Eugene and Kathryn Anna Lederman Kauffman (of Pettisville, Ohio).

Phil, as he was most known by, grew up on a dairy farm in rural Pettisville where he learned his strong work ethic passed down by his father, Grandfather, and many close uncles.

He graduated from Pettisville High School in 1964. Although from rival, cross-town schools, he married his high school sweetheart Barbara Elaine Britsch on June 3, 1966 and they moved across the Country to Rancho Cucamonga, California where he worked for Royal Creations, one of the first ready-to-assemble furniture manufacturers in the US.

He quickly worked his way up from line worker in the company and in 1976, he moved his wife, and then 2 children, to Carrollton, Georgia to start an east coast division of Royal Creations in Villa Rica, Georgia.

Thanks to the help of his Office Manager he was able to grow that factory over the next decade to be the City’s largest employer at the time with 500+ employees.

In 1989 he moved on from his first employer and bought a diamond saw sharpening business, Henderson Diamond & Carbide.

Seven years later he sold the business to a German Company, Leuco Tool, out of the same Black Forest region that his ancestors immigrated from some 100 years before.

After “retiring” from Manufacturing, and with the help of some local partners and friends he made over the years, he spent the rest of his life in the real estate and banking arenas.

Over the last 20+ years he has been involved in many real estate endeavors helping start several residential communities including Mirror Lake (Villa Rica), Mill Pond (Carrollton), Sunset Cove (Dadeville, Alabama) and Lincoln Harbor (Logan Martin Lake, Alabama).

He was an organizing director of The Community Bank of Carrollton/Regions Bank, and served on that board from 1986 until 1996.

Phil was an organizing director for Peoples Bank of West Georgia until its merger with United Community Bank in 2002 and served as Chairman of the Board until his death.

He was also an Organizing Director of Providence Bank located in Alpharetta, Georgia and NOA Bank of Duluth, Georgia.

In his adopted home of West Georgia, he was also involved in many civic and philanthropic organizations. He served on the Board of Directors for the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce.

He received numerous awards with the Chamber including Citizen of the Year in 1985.

He served as Chairman and was active with the University of West Georgia’s Foundation since 1996.

Over the years he served on the Foundation, and helped pave the way for several student housing projects and the Greek Village Housing on campus.

He was bestowed with Lifetime Member status on the Board in 2009 for many years of service. He also served on the Tanner Foundation Board for many years.

Phillip was a devoted husband and father who stressed to his children and grandchildren, to never settle for 2nd place….always strive to be the best at whatever you are doing.

He and his wife of almost 57 years (June 3, 2023) traveled extensively over the last 25 years visiting countries on six continents including England, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Peru, Russia, China, Egypt, Israel, Greece, Spain, Mexico, South Africa, Gabon Africa, Tanzania, Morocco, Jordan, the Panama Canal, Australia, New Zealand, and Zimbabwe.

He is survived by his 4 children, sons Scott (Angelique) Kauffman, Ryan (Lindsay) Kauffman, Jason Kauffman, and his 1 daughter Christine (Robert) Hanson; as well as his eight grandchildren Kamryn, Claire, Brooks Kauffman and Madeline, Kauffman, Holden, Vivian Hanson; Jessica (Brad) Emory; three great-grandchildren, Chloe, Rylee, and Aria; his brother Steven (Jennifer) Kauffman and his three sisters, Jan Andrews, Jane (Ron) Yoder, and Deb (Jack) Young.

He was preceded in death by this parents Herman and Kathryn Kauffman and Brother-In-Law Carl Andrews.

Over the years Phil enjoyed an active lifestyle outside of the office. Water Skiing, Snow Skiing, and boating were some of his pastimes, with a fondness of ’56, ’57, & ’58 Thunderbirds.

During the last 20 years of his life, he found a passion for walking and would do so 5-6 miles a day; most and many times walking to and from his home into work.

Phillip made a priority to, attend every sporting event, church, community, and school performances, of his children and grandchildren.

Phil will be remembered most for his outgoing personality that always seemed to fill the room, his quick wit and humor in conversations, and his uncanny ability to never meet a stranger.

He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and enjoyed his interactions with the Adult II Sunday School Class.

A Memorial Service will take place Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM at Tabernacle Baptist Church, with Dr. Stephen V. Allen officiating. Michael Keefe, Robby Frashier, Jay Cain, David Schoerner, Richard Tillotson, and Mike Horton, the United Community Bank Board of Directors, and the Adult II Sunday School Class will serve as Honorary Pallbearers. A public graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 30, at 2 PM in the Pettisville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at Tabernacle Baptist Church on Saturday from 4:00PM-7:00PM. Memorial Contributions can be made to Central Mennonite Church or Fairlawn Haven.

