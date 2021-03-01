Mary Hahn (1930-2021)

Mary E. Hahn, age 90, of Edgerton, Ohio, died at 2:22 P.M. on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Park View Nursing Center in Edgerton, where she was a resident. Mrs. Hahn was a devoted homemaker and farm wife who enjoyed crocheting and gardening and was an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan. She was a member of Emanuel United Methodist Church near Edgerton.

Mary E. Hahn was born on June 20, 1930, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Donald O. and Jennie Sue (Fitzwater) March. She married Elmer J. Hahn on July 8, 1953, in Highland Township, near Defiance, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on January 28, 2018.

Surviving are two daughters, Julie (Audy) Coy, of McBain, Michigan, and Karen S. Hahn, of Edgerton; two grandchildren, Andrew (Shana) Hahn, of Westerville, Ohio, and Erin Elizabeth Coy, of Lacey, Washington; two great-grandchildren, Mason Andrew Hahn and Landon Cole Hahn, both of Westerville; her siblings, Gladys Reinhart, of Wauseon, Ohio, Helen Frusher, of Findlay, Ohio, Evelyn Baker, of Defiance, Ohio, Gerald “Bud” March, of Hicksville, Ohio, and Joyce Schilt, of Paulding, Ohio; and a brother-in-law, Nelson J. Hahn, of Defiance.

She was also preceded in death by one son, Steven Hahn, in 1993; four brothers, Donald March, Jr., Robert March, Richard March, and Paul March; and two sisters, Vivian Ditto and Ruth Cross.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Interment will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton.

Memorials are requested to Joyful Bird Ministries, 134 North Michigan Avenue, P.O. Box 644, Edgerton, OH 43517 or to the donation link at JOYFULBIRD.org or to a charity of the donor’s choice.