Lamar Cummins (1940-2021)

Lamar Cummins, age 80, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at his home. Lamar had worked at Watson Well Drilling for 25 years and then retired from The Ohio Art Company after 12 years of service.

He loved the outdoors and adventure. Lamar was a member of Safari Club International and the National Rifle Association. To Lamar life was an adventure. He loved traveling, reading, hunting, and fishing. He loved his family and enjoyed watching them grow and prosper.

Lamar was born on May 3, 1940, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Hubert H. and Thelma N. (Linebrink) Cummins, Sr. He married Margaret C. Cahill on May 8, 1971, in Angola, Indiana, and she survives.

Lamar is also survived by his daughter, Beth (Adam) Roberts, of Bryan; sons, James Cummins, of Bryan, and Christopher Cummins, of Montpelier, Ohio; grandchildren, Seth (Bilha) Roberts, of Oregon, Ohio, Kolby Roberts, of Piscataway, New Jersey, Kyle Roberts, of Bryan, and Kaden Cummins, of Montpelier; great-grandchildren, Kennedy and Julian Roberts, of Oregon, Ohio; brothers, Hubert “Junior” Cummins, Jr., of Montpelier, James (Luna) Cummins, of Columbus, Ohio, and Carmen (Ann) Cummins, of Pioneer, Ohio; two nieces, Tandra and Carma; and two nephews, Troy and Brian.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Daniel Goeltzenleuchter; daughter-in-law, Aundrea Cummins; beloved granddaughter, Annaliese “Leasey Bear” Cummins; and sister-in-law, Jennie Cummins.

Graveside services for Lamar will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Shiffler Cemetery. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

Memorial donations in Lamar’s memory are requested to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Smile Train.