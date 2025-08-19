Mary Oliver (1960 – 2025)

Mary C. Oliver, 65 of Butler, Indiana, passed away at her home in Butler on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

She was born on July 27, 1960 in Montpelier to Jon A and Dee (Dean) Oliver. Mary was raised in Montpelier, Ohio, and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1978.

She went on to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration from Kent State University in 1982. Soon after, she proudly served her country in the United States Army, where she was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell and later to the 2nd Infantry Division at Camp Casey in Korea.

In 1995, Mary began her career as a service officer in Licking County and, through her dedication and leadership, was promoted to Director in 2000.

In December 2010, she returned home to Williams County to serve as Director and County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO).

Mary was deeply committed to veterans’ organizations throughout her life. She was a life member of VFW Post #2489, where she served as Quartermaster, trustee and liaison for Boy Scout Troop 511.

She was also a PUFL member of American Legion Post #284, a life member of AMVETS Post #54, and a life member of the Williams County DAV Chapter #83. In addition, she was active with the Williams County Veterans Memorial Building.

Her leadership extended beyond her community as well—she was a past 6th District Commander for the American Legion Department of Ohio, served as a Commissioner for Buckeye Boys State, and contributed her time on two National Committees for the American Legion. Mary had a true love for her Buckeyes, even though she went to Kent State University.

Mary’s life was defined by service. She made a promise to always care for those who had served our nation, and she fulfilled that promise with passion and determination.

Even on vacations, it was not uncommon to find her sitting on a bench, talking with a veteran she had just met, ensuring they knew about and could access the benefits they had earned. Fierce, compassionate, and unwavering, Mary fought tirelessly for the needs of veterans and her family alike.

Her legacy is one of dedication, love, and service to others—a life lived in honor of those who sacrificed for our country.

Mary is survived by her daughter Leah (Karen) Lott of Lancaster, Ohio; mother Dee Dean Wentz; two sisters Laura (Russel) Walters, and Ann Oliver; a brother Jon (Amy) Oliver; many nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Dahlia. She was preceded in death by her father.

A time to receive friends will be held on Tuesday, August 26th from 4-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 27th at 11 am at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with military honors by the Bryan American Legion and VFW members.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Bryan VFW. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com