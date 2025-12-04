Mary Paine (1944 – 2025)

(Lifelong Bryan Resident)

Mary Susan Paine, age 81, of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, Ohio, where she had been a resident.

Mary attended the First Presbyterian Church in West Unity, Ohio. She loved listening to music, anything Disney, dolls, coloring, doing crosswords and eating snacks.

A lifelong resident of Bryan, Susan was born on January 1, 1944, the daughter of John and Mary L. (Miller) Paine.

Susan is survived by her sister-in-law Gloria Paine of West Unity, Ohio, nephews, John (Kim) Paine and Jeff Paine; nieces, Rebecca Fenstermaker and Wendi Franks, all of Bryan and many great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother John Paine.

Graveside services and inurnment for Susan will be held at Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, Ohio at a later date to be announced by Susan’s family

Memorials may be given to Quadco Rehabilitation Center, 427 N Defiance St, Stryker, OH 43557. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve Susan’s family. Online condolences and guest registry may be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com