Pamela Brown (1962 – 2025)

(Worked At Ferro Corporation In Stryker)

Pamela Jane Brown, age 63, of Bryan, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at her home surrounded by her family.

Pam worked for 32 years at Ferro Corporation in Stryker as a lead-person before the plant closed. She later worked at WalMart and Main Stop.

Pam was a talented artist. She painted in oils and taught others, as well. She enjoyed cooking, shooting and especially time with her great granddaughter.

Pamela was born on September 12, 1962, in Montpelier, Ohio, the daughter of Ralph R. and Barbara J. (Fenstermaker) Brown, Sr. She earned an Associate Degree in Phlebotomy from Northwest State Community College.

Pam is survived by her significant other, Tony Przepiora; son, James Bishop; granddaughter, Dacey Bishop, and great granddaughter, Oakley Leauschner, all of Bryan; three sisters, Cindy Freshour, of Cecil, Teri (Gary) DeLine, of Stryker, Julie (Larry) Freshour, of Farmer; one brother Ralph (Karla) Brown, Jr., of Evansport and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother-in-law, James “Sonny” Freshour.

Honoring Pam’s wishes, there will be no public service held at this time. Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH is honored to serve Pam’s family.

Memorials may be given to the Union Chapel Church of God or Tiffin Township Fire Department in her memory. Online condolences and guest registry may be given and signed at: www.krillfuneralservice.com