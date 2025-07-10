Matthew Quillen (1990 – 2025)

Matthew Dale Quillen, age 34, of Bryan, passed away Monday, July 7, 2025 at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill, NC. Matt was co-owner of The Window Doctor with his brother, Mike.

He was a member of New Hope Community Church and helped coach Bryan Little Bears and Bryan Middle School football. Matt was an avid hunter and fisherman, was a sports fan that knew statistics on all kinds of sports, loved time on the water or at the beach with his family and walks with his dog, Brutus.

Matthew Dale Quillen was born October 30, 1990 in Cherry Point, NC, the son of Robert V. and Vicki S. (Kosier) Quillen. Matt was a 2009 graduate of Bryan High School and 2012 graduate of Northwest State Community College.

Matt is survived by his son, Robert “Rob” D. Quillen; parents Bob and Vicki Quillen; brother, Michael (Katelyn) Quillen; nephew, Laiken Quillen; maternal grandmother, Trish Kosier, all of Bryan and several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Shirley Quillen, Lloyd Quillen and Roger Kosier.

Visitation for Matt will be held Monday, July 14, 2025 from 11:00 am-3:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will begin at 3:00 pm with Pastors Doug Shaw and Ken Williams officiating. He will be laid to rest at Brown Cemetery following the service.