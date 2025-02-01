Melanie McNeal (1967 – 2025)

Melanie J. McNeal, 57, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away peacefully Friday, January 31, 2025, in her residence with her loving family by her side.

Melanie was born August 29, 1967, in Lansing, Michigan, daughter of the late Clinton W. “Mac” and Beverly J. “Jean” (Beatty) McNeal.

She was a 1985 graduate of Hilltop High School, and then received her Bachelors in Accounting from York Technical College in Rockhill, South Carolina. Melanie worked as a trainer at Liner Health Products.

More than anything, Melanie loved helping people, including feeding the stray kids in the neighborhood. She also enjoyed crocheting, making blankets for family members and those in need.

Surviving is her son, Clinton “C.J.” Roush of Bryan, Ohio; two brothers, Scott (Candi) McNeal of Montpelier, Ohio, and Jay (Shannon) McNeal of Bryan, Ohio; two half-sisters, Marilyn Lingwood of England and Kathleen McNeal of New Mexico. Melanie was preceded in death by her parents.

Per Melanie’s wishes, no public visitation or services will be held at this time. Private inurnment will take place in Floral Grove Cemetery, West Unity, Ohio, at a later date.

Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Memorial contributions can be directed to Elara Caring Hospice. Condolences may be sent to the family, or the online guest book may be signed at www.oberlinturnbull.com.