Roger Lynn (1943 – 2025)

Roger Ross Lynn, age 81, of West Unity, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Hillside Country Living, near Bryan, Ohio. Prior to his retirement he had been a salesman in the Dayton area.

Roger was born on June 6, 1943 in Newark, Ohio, the son of Herbert B. and Alice G. (Martin) Lynn. On May 16, 2004 he married Mary Sue Clark-Lynn, and she survives.

He is also survived by a step-son Tim (Michelle) Clark of West Unity; and grandson, Chase Clark. He was preceded in death by both parents, and first wife, Viola.

Services will be scheduled in the future at Hillside Country Living. Inurnment will be in the Shiffler Cemetery, near Bryan.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Roger Ross Lynn, please visit our floral store.