Michael Dietrich (1949-2020)

Michael Ernest Dietrich, age 70, of West Unity, and formerly Fayette and Rogersville, TN, passed away on Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bryan Hospital.

He was born on July 25, 1949, in Wauseon, to Garret and Ida Belle (Vermett) Dietrich. He was a 1969 graduate of Fayette High School and proudly served his county in the U.S. Army. Michael married Sharon Hand in Fayette, on August 6, 1972 and she preceded him in death on December 20, 1998.

He served on the Fayette Village Council, was a dispatcher for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office, and volunteered for the Gorham-Fayette Fire Department for 14 years. He was a member of VFW Post 7424 in Wauseon, the Moose in Montpelier, and was a Master Judge for the Kansas City BBQ Association.

He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, stained glass, smoking meat, and spending time with his grandkids.

Michael is survived by his son, Jason (Lisa) Dietrich; brother, Douglas (Dayann) Dietrich; two stepsons, William Shane (Sonja) Bates and Brandy Bates; grandchildren, Jacob Smith, Cade Smith, Kameron Dietrich, Hayden Dietrich, Ashley (Pierson) Paddock, Christina Bates, Summer Bates, and Kayla Howard; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Sharon, he was preceded in death by his parents and two stepsons, Rhett Montgomery and Mark Bates.

A funeral service for Michael will be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette, with Pastor Tony Scott, officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Union Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020, from 1-7 p.m. at Eagle-Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.

Memorial contributions in honor of Michael can be made to the benevolence of the family. Friends can share memories and words of comfort with the family online at www.eaglefuneralhomes.com.