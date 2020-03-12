Muriel “Mert” Andrews (1930-2020)

Muriel A. “Mert” Andrews, 89 years, of Hicksville, passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at Hickory Creek at Hicksville, where she had been a resident. Mert was born May 10, 1930, in Hicksville, the daughter of the late Walter and Wilda (Smith) Scranton.

Mert was a 1948 graduate of Farmer High School. She then received her Associated Degree from Elkhart Business College in 1949. She married James A. Andrews on July 11, 1950, and he preceded her in death on November 15, 2017.

Mert was employed by Lincoln Life Insurance Company in Fort Wayne, working in Medical Coding and preforming Secretarial duties. She then stopped working to raise their children. After the kids entered Junior High School, Mert worked for L.S. Ayers in the mall in Fort Wayne. Mert served as a Girl Scout Leader as well as a den mother in the Boy Scouts.

She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, where she sang in the choir and taught Sunday school. Mert enjoyed nature, watching the birds outside her widow, gardening, crocheting, reading novels and working crossword puzzles. She treasured the time she could spend with her family, creating memories that will last a lifetime.

Surviving are her two children, Jeff Andrews of Isle of Palms, South Carolina and Carol (John) Wirth of Sherwood; two grandchildren, Matthew (Mary) Wirth of Chandler, Arizona and Lisa Wirth of Mesa, Arizona; three great granddaughters, Cecelia, Isabella and Amelia Wirth; two sisters, Anna (Earl) Crall of Hicksville and Gwen (Eddie) Perry of Antwerp; two brothers, Millard (Sue) Scranton of Hicksville and Carl Scranton of Cincinnati, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James.

Visitation for Muriel A. “Mert” Andrews will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020, from 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services for Mrs. Andrews will begin at 2:00 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Jerald Tear officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Home Cemetery, Hicksville.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com