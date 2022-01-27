Michael Eberly (1957-2022)

Facebook

Michael Eugene Eberly, age 64, of St. Paul, MN passed away on January 24, 2022. Michael was born on February 7, 1957 to the late Edwin Eugene and Martha June (Stutzman) Eberly in Wauseon.

Michael was an avid painter. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was skilled at finish carpentry.

Michael is survived by sisters, Cindy (Jim) Bell, Beth (Paul) Marshall, Cathy (Doug) Langenderfer, and Lori (Tim) Schroeder. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Billy Hawes.

Services for Michael will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family (c/o Cindy Bell) to care for the funeral expenses.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Eberly family.