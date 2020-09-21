Michael Jay, Jr. (2017-2020)

Tw0-year old Michael Jay, Jr., of Adrian, Michigan, passed away peacefully at home, Thursday afternoon, September 17, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving parents and siblings. Michael was born November 20, 2017 in Adrian, Michigan to Mary Elder and Michael Jay.

Michael loved eating pepporoni pizza and french fries, and drinking Pepsi. He also loved dinosaurs, big tractors and airplanes!

Michael will be greatly missed by his mother, Mary Elder; father, Michael Jay; siblings Destin Brown, Davian Ryan, DeLaina Ryan, Brianna Elder, EmaLynn Jay, MayLeigh Jay and Keanu Prieto; grandparents, Patricia DeLeon and Dvane DeLeon; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Monday, September 21st from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St. in Swanton. Interment will follow at a later date at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.