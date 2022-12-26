Michael “Mike” Birky (1964-2022)

Michael “Mike” Birky, age 58 years, of Archbold, passed away at his home Friday evening December 23, 2022.

He was born July 3, 1964 to Pat (Stamm) Bondi and Eldon Birky at Wauseon, Ohio.

Mike is survived by his two children, Weston Briky and Amber Birky; three grandchildren, Trentin, Taylah and Turok; his children’s mother, Vanessa (Walsh) Birky; mother, Pat Bondi; father, Eldon (Jan) Birky; brother, Jeff (Nancy) Birky; sister, Carmen (Byron) Roberts; step-brother, Nick Bondi; and many nieces and nephews.

Mike was preceded in death by his step-son, Scott Speelman; grandparents, Walter and Martha Stamm and Alvin and Lizzy Birky.

Much of Mike’s life he worked at Sauder Woodworking in Archbold in communications.

At Mike’s request there will be private services at a later date. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to CHP Archbold in Mike’s honor. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

