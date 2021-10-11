Michael “Mike” Drake (1957-2021)

Michael “Mike” Eugene Drake, 64 of Camden, MI, passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, IN.

He was born on March 17, 1957 in Morenci, MI to Daryl W. and Pauline R. (May) Drake. Mike graduated from Camden High School in 1975. On May 21, 1983 he married Susan J. Bible in Montpelier and she survives.

For all his life, Mike was an Amboy Township farmer and from 1984-1997 he raised dairy cows on the family farm in Amboy.

From 1975-1984 he worked at Riggs Farms in Pulaski. Mike enjoyed hunting and fishing and loved spending time with his grandchildren most of all.

Mike is survived by his wife, Susan J. Drake; two children, Calvin (Lacey) Drake of Camden, MI and Daja (Brandon) Stocklin of West Unity, OH; grandchildren, Peyton, Skylar, Madison, Brody, Owen, Jovie and Dawson; one brother, Randy (Tere) Drake, of Camden; and one sister, Debora (Mike) Rathke of Camden. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A time to receive friends will be on Thursday, October 14, 2021 from 3-7pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer.

Memorial contributions may be made in Mike’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice.

