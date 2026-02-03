Ralph “Shuey” Shumaker (1940 – 2026)

(Former Member Of Wauseon Fire Department)

Ralph “Shuey” Shumaker, 85, of Wauseon, Ohio, passed away at Fulton County Health Center on Feb. 2, 2026. Ralph was born July 25, 1940, at Detwiler Hospital in Wauseon to Lyle and Marjorie (Schaber) Shumaker.

A 1959 graduate of Wauseon High School, he attended International Business College and proudly served in the United States Coast Guard from 1962 to 1966.

He married Judy (Cole) on Aug. 22, 1965, at the Evangelical United Brethren Church in Wauseon. After marriage, Ralph owned the Western Auto Store in Wauseon and was a member of the Wauseon Fire Department from 1967 to 1974. He later worked for the United Telephone Company/Sprint from 1971 until his retirement.

He enjoyed spending his free time at the family cottage at Wamplers Lake in Michigan and catching up with friends at the Fulton County Fair and Wauseon Homecoming. His greatest joys were his grandchildren, whom he loved attending their events and hearing about their accomplishments.

He is survived by his children, Molly (Tim) Wiemken, Mark (Marci) Shumaker and Matthew (Tara) Shumaker; grandchildren whom he adored: Tyler and Trenton Wiemken, Hadley Shumaker, Madeline and Lauren Shumaker; and his sister, Carol Dominique, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Judy, and his brother-in-law, Cecil “Gene” Dominique.

Visitation for Ralph will take place Friday, Feb. 6, 2026, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon, from 2 to 8 p.m. A funeral service for Ralph will take place Saturday, Feb. 7, 2026, at the funeral home at 11 a.m., with Pastor Maryann Reimund officiating. Burial will follow at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Wauseon Fire Department or the charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Shumaker family.

The obituary for Ralph was lovingly prepared by his family.