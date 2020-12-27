Michael Stark (1953-2020)

Michael Thomas Stark, age 67, of Bryan, Ohio passed away Friday morning, December 25, 2020 at SKLD Defiance Nursing Home, as a result of complications from COVID.

He was born March 18, 1953 in Pioneer, Ohio and graduated from North Central High School. Michael faced many challenges in life, but he was always eager to help with any task he could, and he was a hard worker.

Michael was the second youngest of twelve children and is survived by his brothers and sisters, Colleen Schenking, Virginia (Terry) Lockhart, Shirley (Walter) Knapp, Ronnie (Donna) Stark, Sandra Smazenka, Nancy Pettit, Dennis Stark, Carma (Joe Parrish) Moody, Rick (Paula) Stark and numerous nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his mother and stepfather, Gladys (Baker) and Robert Miller; two older brothers, Clarence Stark and Jerry Stark, and now he will be united with them in heaven.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no public visitation or services. Arrangements are under the care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

Instead of flowers, which are only temporary, please consider donating to SKLD Bryan Nursing Home for the benefit of the residents or an organization of the donor’s choice.

