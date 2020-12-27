Richard Apple (1932-2020)

Richard G. Apple, 88 years, of Alvordton, Ohio passed away Friday, December 25, 2020 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home, Archbold. Richard was born August 9, 1932 in Mark Center, Ohio, the son of the late Glen and Edna (Breininger) Apple.

He was a 1950 graduate of Farmer High School. Richard married Joyce Burkhead on October 28, 1950 in Butler, Indiana and she survives. He worked in maintenance at Spangler Candy Company for over 40 years.

Along with his wife Joyce, Richard was a member of West Unity Church of Christ. Richard was a 4-H advisor and a caretaker for the Williams County Fairgrounds. In his free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, farming, and watching baseball. Richard was a loving husband, dad, and grandpa and cherished his time spent with his family.

Surviving is his wife of 70 years, Joyce Apple of Alvordton; four children, Cindy (Rob) Heller of Cincinnati, Ohio, Dave Apple of Montpelier, Ohio, Connie (Kent) Landis of Waldron, Michigan and Sandy (Troy) Carpenter of Alvordton, Ohio; 19 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Howard Apple of Bryan and Morris John Apple of Florida.

Richard was preceded in death by two children, Sheryl Snow and Ronald Apple; daughter-in-law, Sherry Apple; three great-grandchildren, Chase Adams, Selah Apple, Benten Carpenter.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family will hold private family services. Interment will be made in Walnut Grove Cemetery, Alvordton. Services are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 202 North Liberty Street, West Unity.

The family asks those remembering Richard to make memorial contributions to West Unity Church of Christ, 1205 West Jackson Street, West Unity, Ohio 43570.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard G. Apple, please visit our floral store.