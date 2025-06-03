Michelle Brown (1974 – 2025)

(1992 Graduate Of Delta High School)

Michelle Ann Brown, age 51, of Delta, joined her Lord and Savior late Sunday night, June 1, 2025, with her family by her bedside at the University of Toledo Medical Center.

She was born in Wauseon on February 25, 1974, to Keith M. Brown and Ruth Ann (Hartson) Brown, who both survive.

Michelle graduated from Delta High School in 1992 and went on to serve as a sales associate with Kroger from 1999 – 2019, before working with the Speedway Convenient Store in Waterville from 2019 until present.

Her greatest enjoyment in life was being with her family, especially her son, Jay, supporting him in his golfing career, through high school and college.

She is survived by her parents, Keith and Ruth Brown of Delta; son, Jay (Madison Mitchell) Vann of Delta; sister, Mindy (Jeremy) Bruns of Delta; aunt and uncles, Debra Brown of Liberty Center, Charles Hartson, Sherry Garrison, Dorothy DeLong, Phillip Szymanski and Pamela Rupp; special canine niece, “Sophie”; along with many loving cousins and friends.

Michelle was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Kenneth “Budd” Brown in 2015 and Geraldine Brown in 2017; maternal grandparents, Paul Heilmann in 2009 and Mary (Allen) Heilmann in 2024 and uncle, Douglas E. Brown in 2013.

Friends will be received from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta. A funeral service celebrating Michelle’s life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, June 6, 2025 also at the funeral home. Pastor Tony Scott will be officiating. Interment will follow at Raker Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the benevolence of the family; care of her son, Jovon Vann. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.