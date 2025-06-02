Rev. Richard Buchsteiner (1941 – 2025)

Rev. Richard W. Buchsteiner, age 84, of Bryan, passed away at his home on Friday evening, May 30, 2025.

Pastor Buchsteiner retired from Trinity Lutheran Church in Bryan after serving the congregation for 32 years.

He began his ministry at St. John Lutheran Church in Port Clinton, OH from 1967-1975 then served Trinity Lutheran from 1975-2007. He later served as Interim Pastor at Bethlehem/St. Mark’s in Defiance and St. John Lutheran in Hicksville.

Richard was also active in the community. He was a member of Rotary, having served as president in Port Clinton and Bryan, as well as being a Paul Harris Fellow; he served as president of both the Port Clinton and Bryan Ministerial Associations and Williams County Habitat for Humanity; served on the Pretrial Diversion Committee and Senior Center Building Committees; was the 2004 Chairman of the Williams County United Way and was recognized as the Bryan 2002 Citizen of the Year. He was an avid Chicago Cubs, Wisconsin Badgers and Bryan High School sports fan.

Born April 15, 1941, in Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Richard was the son of John and Bessie (Maytum) Buchsteiner. He graduated from Reedsburg High School in 1958; Wartburg College in 1963 with a BA in Social Work and Wartburg Theological Seminary in 1967 with a Masters of Theology. He married Maxine Bauer and she preceded him in death. He later married Sherry M. Souter on November 5, 1971 in Port Clinton and she survived.

Richard is also survived by his daughter, Heidi (Shawn) Stark, of Bryan; son Hans Buchsteiner, of Columbus; grandchildren, Keaton and Beckett Stark, of Bryan and sister, Carole Buchsteiner, of Madison, WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, first wife, Maxine; brothers, Edward and Donald Buchsteiner and sister, Bonnie Hardy.

Visitation for Rev. Buchsteiner will be held on Tuesday, June 3, 2025 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Trinity Lutheran Church, 509 Center Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held at the church on Wednesday, June 4, 2025 beginning at 11:00 AM with Pastor Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Private burial will follow at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery near Ney.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Habitat for Humanity of Williams County, PO Box 366, Bryan, Ohio or Wartburg Theological Seminary, Attn: Development Office, 333 Wartburg Place, Dubuque, IA 52003.

