Wynemia Waidelich (1939 – 2025)

(Worked At Detwiler Manor & FCHC In Wauseon)

Wynemia Marie (Klopfenstein) Waidelich, age 86, of Archbold, Ohio, passed away on June 2, 2025 surrounded by her loving family.

Born to Roy and Orpha (Fielitz) Klopfenstein, Wynemia devoted her life to faith, family, and service.

She married Leon J. Waidelich on August 16, 1958, and together they began their life of service through 1-W alternative service, working at Cook County Hospital in Evanston, Illinois.

A compassionate caregiver by nature, Wynemia earned her LPN license through the Toledo School of Nursing and later completed her registered nurse licensure at Owens Community College.

She worked at Detwiler Manor and Fulton County Health Center for over 50 years while raising her family and supporting the family farm.

Wynemia’s heart for serving others extended beyond the hospital. She volunteered as a camp nurse at Little Eden Camp’s children’s program for more than 25 years and found great joy in family vacations to Little Eden, the Outer Banks in North Carolina, and Florida. She especially cherished attending her children’s and grandchildren’s sporting events and concerts.

She is survived by her daughters: Rhonda Waidelich of Pettisville, Denise Waidelich of Archbold, Beth (Bill) Holsopple of Archbold, and Rachel (John) Horning of Archbold; grandchildren: Ashlynn (Rich) Cannon, Jakob Waidelich, Hannah (Todd) Naveau, Daniel Holsopple, Rebekah (Trevor Short) Holsopple, Austin (Kayla) Horning, Joshua (Sydnie) Horning, and Luke Horning; and two great-grandchildren, Aubree and Livvy. Also surviving are her sister, Sharon Lantz; brothers-in-law, Don (Barbara) Waidelich and Eldon Zehr.

She was preceded in death by her husband Leon, her parents, and great-grandson Jaxx Naveau.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 5 from 5-7 PM at Central Mennonite Church in Archbold. A celebration of life service will be held on Friday June 6, at 11 AM, also at Central Mennonite Church. Internment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery.

The family asks that any monetary gifts be donated to Little Eden Camp, Ohio Living Home Health and Hospice, or a charity of the donor’s choice.

Wynemia’s unwavering dedication to family, nursing, and her community will be fondly and lovingly remembered by all who knew her. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.