Patricia Heller (1929-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Patricia Ann Heller passed away peacefully at her home with family by her side on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Patricia was born on July 17, 1929, in Archbold, OH, the daughter of Waldo Maurice and Mary Velma (Pape) Miller.

Patricia grew up in Montpelier, OH and graduated from Montpelier High School in 1947.

She stayed in touch with many classmates and enjoyed planning their class reunions. Following high school, she attended Michigan Normal College.

On October 11, 1949, Patricia married the love of her life, Robert LeRoy Heller. He survives in Montpelier.

In addition to their home in Montpelier, Patricia and Robert enjoyed their homes at Clear Lake, IN and Vanderbilt Beach, Naples, Florida.

After her children were raised, Patricia was employed as bookkeeper for the W.C. Heller & Co., the family business.

Patricia will be lovingly remembered by her family as their guiding light, voice of reason, and loving caregiver.

She was a devoted wife and mother and attended ball games, piano recitals, and any other extracurricular activities.

Patricia was a life-long member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Montpelier where she taught junior church, Vacation Bible School, was a member of the United Methodist Women and served on several boards and committees within the church throughout the years.

She was a charter member of the Montpelier Civic League and served many years as a Red Cross Bloodmobile volunteer.

One of her favorite service projects was delivering Meals on Wheels to home bound residents for more than 20 years.

In addition to her husband of 72 years, Patricia is survived by her children: Robert L. Heller II, spouse Cindy of Cincinnati, OH, Wm. Randall Heller, spouse Jennifer of Phoenix, AZ, Julia A. Buttgen, spouse Robert of Kendallville, IN, Andrew M. Heller of Fremont, IN; Six grandchildren: Mary Elizabeth (Jason) Fights of Cincinnati, OH, Michael Heller of Phoenix, AZ, Sarah Buttgen of Kendallville, IN, Anna (Jake) McIntire of Noblesville, IN, Hannah Heller of Fremont, IN, Lilly Heller of Fremont, IN; Three great-grandsons: Parker Fights, Cooper Fights, and Adler Fights all of Cincinnati, OH.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be 11:00 am on Monday July 11th at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Montpelier. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 10th at Thompson Funeral Home. Interment will take place at a later date.

Instead of flowers, memorials in Patricia’s name may be given to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church or CHP Hospice.

The family would like to extend special appreciation to Patricia’s caregivers from CHP Hospice. Nurses Cindy, Cheryl, Terry, and aide Rachel. Their excellent care of our wife, mother, grandmother, and sister allowed us to keep her comfortable at the home she loved for 70 years.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.