Mildred Kolts (1923-2020)

Mildred Ann (Richards) Kolts, age 96, of Bryan, Ohio, died at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in her home.

Mrs. Kolts was a 1942 graduate of Edgerton High School and served in the United States Navy from 1944 to 1946, working in military intelligence with top secret clearance, stationed in Washington, D.C.

Throughout her career she worked in retail and as a bookkeeper and secretary. She was devoted to her faith and was a member of Bryan First Church of Christ. She had taught Sunday School for many years and was “Mother of the Year” at the Edon Church of Christ when she was a member there.

Mildred Ann Kolts was born on October 1, 1923, in Edgerton, Ohio, the daughter of Gail D. and Jennie B. (Stenger) Richards. She married Donald J. Kolts on June 14, 1947, in Toledo, Ohio, and he preceded her in death on August 20, 1979.

Survivors include two sons, Jim W. (Tina Dudley) Kolts, of Houghton Lake, Michigan, and R. Dean Kolts, of Hayward, California; two daughters, Gail L. (Tom Kaye) Vannest, of Griffith, Indiana, and Fay Marie (Tom) Gallagher, of Coon Rapids, Minnesota; fifteen grandchildren; twenty-four great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and one sister, Barbara Hake, of Port Clinton, Ohio. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Beth Fisher and Nora (Hose) Altman, and two brothers, Arthur and Roger Richards.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020, from 5:00-8:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Services will be held on Sunday, January 19, 2020, at 1:30 P.M. in Bryan First Church of Christ with Pastor Lance Stiver officiating. Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, with grave side military rites conducted by Bryan Legion/VFW Honor Guard and the United States Navy Honor Guard.

Memorials are requested to Bryan First Church of Christ.

© 2020, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.