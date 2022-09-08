Mildred “Millie” Arnos (1921-2022)

Mildred (Millie) Martha Arnos of Defiance, Ohio, 101, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at Vancrest Health Care Center of Holgate, Ohio.

She was born in Ridgeville Township, Henry County, Ohio, on May 23, 1921 to Emil J. and Clara (Genter) Wendt.

After graduating from Ridgeville High School in 1939, Millie worked various jobs while waiting for the love of her life to return from war. On February 7, 1946, Millie married A. Henry (Hank) Arnos who preceded her in death on September 24, 2001.

Together they built a beautiful life on the farm in Adams Township, Defiance County, Ohio, that included raising their four children.

Life revolved around being faithful Christian examples as members of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Defiance, OH, and in milking Holstein cows, raising chickens and finally turkeys plus gardening, canning and sewing.

Not the least of Millie’s skills was sewing as she enjoyed sewing clothes for the family, quilting with neighbors and making beautiful quilts for her family.

Both Millie and Hank were active in supporting their children in 4-H activities at the Defiance County Fair.

One of Millie’s joys was attending and supporting her children and then grandchildren at sporting events, school dramas, and choir events.

Grandma Millie was always ready to help with babysitting grandchildren. She took great delight in finding fun activities to entertain them such as visits to Sauder Museum, camping and treating them to her chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies and homemade noodles.

As an active member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church ladies’ groups, Millie helped with dinners and other church projects.

Mildred is survived by her children, son, Gary (Barbara) Arnos of Bryan, OH, and daughters, Rebecca (Daniel) Schutt of Antwerp, OH, Sandra (William) Wonders, and Susan Hoschak, both of Defiance, OH. Grandchildren include Sara (Shawn) Schuette, Benjamin (Kelly) Schutt, Rachel (Nicholas) Schutt Hinsch, Diane (Devin) Russell, Jared (Jessica) Wonders, Erin (Justin) Hecht, and Brett Wonders. Great-grandchildren include Blake and Grace Schuette, Heidi and Henry Schutt, Caroline and Molly Russell, Theo and Claire Wonders, Tegan Hecht and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Harold and Melvin Wendt, son-in-law, Gary Hoschak and grandson, Michael Arnos.

Visitation for Millie will be held from 2:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. on Sunday, September 11, 2022, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 Monday, September 12, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, with Deacon Mandy Carpenter, officiating. Interment will be in the St. Mark’s Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions to go to Ridgeville Fire and Rescue, Archbold Community Library Large Print Department, LifeWise Academy of Tinora or Fairview, or Defiance County 4-H Endowment Fund.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.