Millard “Skip” Schlosser (1937 – 2025)

Millard E. “Skip” Schlosser, age 88, of Stryker, passed away on Monday morning, December 22, 2025, at Brookview Care Center. He was born on November 15, 1937, to Millard Filmore and Doris Marie (Kieffer) Schlosser in Stryker.

He graduated from Stryker High School, and retired from Continental General Tire of Bryan Ohio as a boiler engineer. He was an avid fisherman and wood worker.

Skip is survived by his daughter Sarah, and his son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Serena, as well as five nieces and five nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Nancy Jo (Planson) Schlosser and his brother,Lloyd Schlosser.

The family will gather on Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. at Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio 43557. His Memorial Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home on Saturday, Chaplain Steve Johnson officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made in Skip’s memory to Elara Caring Hospice, American Heart Association or Stryker Local Schools.

