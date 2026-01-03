Denver “Devo” Ridgway (1954 – 2026)

(Retired Supervisor At Chase Brass)

Denver “Devo” Alan Ridgway, age 71, of Archbold and long time resident of Montpelier passed away on Friday, January 2, 2026 at the Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center.

Devo worked at Chase Brass as a supervisor retiring after 38 years of service. He was an animal lover and owned the former Ridgway’s Cornerstone Critters in Montpelier. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed vacationing in Canada.

Denver Alan Ridgway was born December 15, 1954, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of James and Shirley (Nickels) Ridgway. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.

Denver is survived by his sons; Raymond Ridgway and Kyle (Ridgway) Gibson; daughter, Amanda Ridgway; four grandchildren, Kylee, Nevaeh, Landon and Kyndal Ridgway, and his sister, Brenda (Kevin) Powers. He was preceded in death by his parents, and sister, Karen Barrera.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no public services for Denver. Private graveside services will be held at a later date. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be directed to the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.